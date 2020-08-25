Pujols moves up, passes A-Rod on career RBIs chart

Los Angeles Angels’ Albert Pujols follows through on a swing for a two-run double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

HOUSTON (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star Albert Pujols continued his climb up the career charts Monday night, passing Alex Rodriguez with his 2,087th RBI.

Hank Aaron is the record holder at 2,297. Babe Ruth is next on some lists with 2,214, even though 224 occurred before the RBI became an official statistic in 1920.

“Definitely it’s an honor,” Pujols said after an 11-4 loss to the Houston Astros.

The 40-year-old Pujols hit an RBI single in the fifth inning to top A-Rod.

“Congrats to my friend @PujolsFive on another amazing milestone! One of the best hitters ever and an incredible person,” Rodriguez tweeted.

Pujols is batting .211 with three home runs and 12 RBIs this season. He’s recently been out of the lineup for the Angels, who have the worst record in the American League.

“It’s tough,” he said.

The three-time MVP and 10-time All-Star has 659 career home runs, one behind Willie Mays for fifth place.

“I’m not here to chase records,” Pujols said. “Twenty years ago when I started … that was never my goal.”

