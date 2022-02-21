SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — PSJA senior wrestler Jessica Villanueva became the school’s first wrestler to win a state title at the UIL State Tournament on Saturday.

Villanueva, who entered the Class 6A 185-pound gold medal match with an undefeated record, beat a girl who also hadn’t lost a match, to claim the title.

“Honored to be the first one,” the PSJA senior said. “No one has done this before. I’m going to feel proud when I see it later on.”

Villanueva lost both of her matches at state as a junior. She finished her senior year with 40-0.

“I was undefeated,” Villanueva said. “Just crazy.”

Second-year PSJA head coach Javier Rendon says her feat will motivate other wrestlers and students.

“It’s an amazing season for her,” Rendon said. “Amazing story for us. Sets bar incredibly high for our program and hopefully it inspires other kids in the halls, on our wrestling team, kids in the middle school, Austin and Yzaguirre, to see what can be done.”