HARLINGEN, Texas (Valley Central) – Brownsville Porter won the 40th Annual Brownsville Independent School District Tournament to highlight games across the Valley.

The Cowboys defeated PSJA Memorial, 1-0. Alessandro Lara’s penalty kick won the match for Porter. Lara finished the tournament with 7 of Porter’s 11 total goals.

Ricardo Leal was named championship game MVP. Leal anchored the Cowboy’s defense who gave up no goals to the Wolverines. Memorial averaged two goals in their four tournament matches.

At Santa Maria High School, I.D.E.A. Frontier faced I.D.E.A. Sports Park in the championship game.

Sports Park came out with the 1-0 win.