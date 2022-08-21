PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Port Isabel looks to its run game as a weapon to get them back into the playoffs this season.

The Tarpons punched their ticket to the playoffs last year with an 8-4 record (4-3 in district play). The team did lose key players from last seasons’ team.

However, running the football has been a staple of Port Isabel football. Head Coach Tony Villarreal hangs his hat on the Tarpon’s run game.

“We’ve got a whole new stable of horses or stallions, and they’re going to run,” said Villarreal. “If you watch us run, we run and run and run. Then, we kind of throw up, and then we get up and run some more, so it is what it is. We run. That’s what we do in Port Isabel.”

The seniors also know their role as leaders this season as the team is a mix of younger guys. Like Villarreal, the seniors know how dangerous their run-game can be.

“Our offense is tricky, and any defense you throw at us, we’ll figure out, and we’ll run our offense,” said Rudy Barrera, senior quarterback. “We’re trying to communicate more and understand the plays more, so it’s a real hard offense to handle.”

“Our running game is pretty strong. We have a good mix of our inside and outside zones,” said Cross Martinez, senior running back.

The Tarpons open up their season on Thursday, Aug. 25, at home against Lyford.