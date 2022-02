LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Port Isabel boys basketball team improved to 7-1 in District 32-4A following their 67-63 win over La Feria.

The Tarpons have the same number of district wins as Raymondville, however the Bearkats have played one less game. La Feria falls to 2-6 in district play.

Boys scores

Port Isabel 67, La Feria 63

Rio Hondo 58, Hidalgo 42

Girls Scores

La Feria 52, Port Isabel 27

Rio Hondo 62, Hidalgo 13