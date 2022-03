MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pioneer baseball team shut out Rivera 10-0 at the Sharyland ISD Tournament.

Pioneer pitcher Abel Anzaldua struck out three batters in a row when the Raiders had two runners on-base with no outs in the top off the fifth inning.

Pioneer’s Stevie Quintanilla ended the game with a base-hit that drove in Josh Cuellar and Juan Rivera in the bottom half of the fifth.

The tournament wraps up on Saturday with games at Pioneer and at Sharyland.