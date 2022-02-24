EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — First-year UTRGV baseball player Brandon Pimentel made a splash in his third game as a Vaquero.

The junior outfielder hit two 3-run home runs in UTRGV’s 23-3 win against George Washington last Sunday.

Pimentel’s bat got him noticed in high school by the man who was instrumental in bringing him to UTRGV.

“I went to a hitting facility in El Paso to see someone else and I heard a bat in the background,” said UTRGV recruiting coordinator Rob Martinez. “I looked over and there’s Brandon hitting with a broken left foot off the tee. The sound of the bat drew my attention.”

Pimentel was looking for a college to play for. Back then, Martinez was the head coach at Howard College. Martinez offered Pimentel a chance to play at the junior college.

“He took me under his wing my first year there,” Pimentel said. “Going into there I was a skinny guy. He told me to put on some weight and keep working. Things clicked.”

A solid season at the junior college attracted the attention of powerhouse program Mississippi State. In 2020, Pimentel started 13 games for the Bulldogs.

Last year, Martinez and the Bulldogs won the College World Series. Martinez started once and played in 10 games.

“Things didn’t work out,” Martinez said.

He entered the transfer portal. Pimentel and Martinez reconnected. UTRGV’s recruiting coordinator convinced him to join the Vaqueros.

“I kept him on phone until he said yes,” Martinez said. “I called (Derek) Matlock at two, three in the morning. It was good for us because I know what he brought to the table. Not the talent, but the kind of kid he is.”

“August, he comes in here, you could tell the way he cared himself, very professional,” said UTRGV head coach Derek Matlock. “Big time in his process. Working hard. Fun being around a guy who is a quiet leader.”

Pimentel is enjoying his time with the Vaqueros.

“Kind of feels like the work’s been paying off,” the junior said. “Feels like home. The culture here is pretty good and we’re all family here.”

UTRGV’s next game is on Friday, Feb. 25 against Texas Southern.