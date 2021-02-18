Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto has fracture in right thumb

FILE – Philadelphia Phillies’ J.T. Realmuto follows through after hitting a two-run home run off Atlanta Braves pitcher Robbie Erlin during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Philadelphia, in this Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, file photo. The Philadelphia Phillies and two-time All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto agreed on a $115.5 million, five-year contract, two people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. Both people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, because Realmuto’s deal was pending a successful physical.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Philadelphia Phillies two-time All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto has a small fracture in his right thumb and will be evaluated again in two weeks.

Realmuto was injured while blocking a pitch six days ago. He practiced on the first day of spring training Wednesday but an MRI later revealed the break. His hand will be immobilized but it’s possible he’ll still catch pitchers during bullpen sessions.

Realmuto said he’s confident he’ll be ready for the season opener on April 1, but wants to make sure hs thumb has healed.

“I’m not very worried about my thumb, so if I was a Phillies fan, I wouldn’t be too worried,” Realmuto said Thursday.

Realmuto signed a $115.5 million, five-year contract last month.

The Phillies already added catcher Jeff Mathis to join Andrew Knapp and Rafael Marchan their catchers.

