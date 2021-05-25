Phillies’ Bryce Harper goes on IL with bruised left forearm

Philadelphia Phillies’ Bryce Harper looks out from the dugout during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, May 24, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper went on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Sunday with a bruised left forearm.

The move was made before Tuesday’s game in Miami. The Phillies also reinstated outfielder Roman Quinn from the injured list.

Harper is hitless in his past 16 at-bats, which has dropped his OPS to .884. He sat out games Sunday and Monday, and manager Joe Girardi had said he was being given a break because of his slump.

Harper has seven homers, 13 RBIs and a .274 average in 38 games. He took a 97 mph fastball to the face last month but wasn’t seriously hurt.

