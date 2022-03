PALMVIEW, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Palmview baseball team beat Grulla 7-3 at the first-ever Palmview Invitational.

The Lobos and Gators were tied 3-3 in the second inning when Palmview’s Anakin Robles broke the game open with a 3-run double.

The tournament wraps up on Saturday with games at Palmview and at the La Joya Complex.