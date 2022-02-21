BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pace boys basketball team beat Rowe 80-62 in a Class 5A bi-district round contest to advance to the second round of the playoffs.

Rowe was up 35-23 with less than two minutes to go in the second quarter. Pace used a late first half surge to cut the deficit in half at the midway point.

Pace will play the winner of the Roma/Flour Bluff game in the area round.

Boys Bi-District Round Scores

6A

Vela 66, Hanna 52

5A

Pace 80, Rowe 62

4A

Rio Hondo 61, Zapata 42

3A

IDEA North Mission 78, IDEA Frontier 47