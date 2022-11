EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — No. 4 Texas beat Northern Arizona 73-48 at Bert Ogden Arena on Tuesday night.

Senior guard Marcus Carr paced the Longhorns with 17 points.

Thousands of Longhorn fans showed up to the arena to cheer for Texas. The undefeated Longhorns will host UTRGV on Saturday.

Northern Arizona’s next game is on Tuesday night against UTRGV.