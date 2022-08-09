Elsa, TEXAS – Victor Cardenas is the new head coach at Edcouch-Elsa that will continue the Yellow Jacket’s tradition of championship mentality.

Cardenas stepped into the new role as head coach a week before the start of the season. Before that, he was the assistant coach and defensive coordinator for the Yellow Jackets, and Cardenas has been preparing for this moment his entire coaching career.

“I spoke about being a head coach at Edcouch-Elsa when I first started being a coach,” said Cardenas. “Now it has come. Now it has come to light, so I’m ready for the opportunity, and like I said, I’ve been built by Edcouch-Elsa to invest in Edcouch-Elsa.”

Edcouch-Elsa finished last season with a 5-6 record, but all five wins came during district play. The Yellow Jackets did lose in the first round of playoffs, but the team wants to finish what they started last season.

“We always have high expectations,” said Marlin Barco, senior linebacker. “We want to get a district championship and just go farther than the first round.”

Mentality is a big tradition for the Yellow Jackets, and both the players and coaches hold themselves to that championship mentality.

“We build champions here, and that’s going to be our theme,” said Cardenas. “Building champions. Champions have a gold mentality. We wear gold helmets for that reason.”

“Our mentality and our team effort that we put in every practice, every game,” said Frankie Cano, senior running back and linebacker. “We’re just always looking to get each other better on and off the field.”

Edcouch-Elsa has a young core for the upcoming season, but Cardenas has instilled the standards into the young guys: they’re building champions.

The Yellow Jackets host Corpus Christi Carroll week one of the season on Friday, Aug. 26.