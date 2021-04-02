NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four and pre-game habits

SAN ANTONIO (KVEO) — As the number of teams narrows down to the championship game, coaches and their staff are going over scouting reports and maybe even throwing in some last minute trick plays of their own.

But each player has their own individual pre-game rituals that gets them in the game zone.

Hannah Jump, Stanford University said, “Typically every game day I call my parents. I like to have a conversation with them, it settles me down.”

And talking to parents seems like a popular pre-game ritual for many of these final four teams.

“First I talk with my dad, he gets me going, but the thing I’ve been doing since my grandmother passed away is praying to her. I pray to her before every game when the national anthem is going on and I don’t feel the same if I don’t do that,” said Zia Cooke, University of South Carolina.

But other players have other pre-game rituals in mind and some turn to music to get pumped up.

“Usually we have pre-game and then I take a nap, wake up shower, listen to music, I listen to that old school r&b get the good vibes going, getting taped and then we’re headed to the gym,” Christyn Williams, University of Connecticut.

But the pre-game tunes range from rap to R&B.

“Some Anita Baker, Chaka Khan, I’m talking about some old school, Tupac, good vibes,” added Williams.

And other players do some snacking while listening to music as part of their pre-game ritual.

Aari McDonald, University of Arizona, “I just listen to a lot of music and I eat a lot of bananas. Meek Mill, Dreams and Nightmares.”