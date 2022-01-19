Muff Makes Impact in Return to Basketball

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — UTRGV women’s basketball forward Taylor Muff has been one of the team’s best players this season. The first-year Vaquero leads the team in scoring in WAC play, averaging 14 points per game in UTRGV’s first three conference games.

Before she made her way to UTRGV, Muff hadn’t played competitive basketball in four years. Even though she hadn’t played a meaningful game in a long time, she always felt at home when she stepped on a basketball court.

“I grew up around basketball,” said the graduate student. “My dad was a coach. That was the first sport I loved.”

She first met UTRGV women’s basketball coach Lane Lord in 2011 when her father became the men’s basketball coach at Pittsburg State in Kansas. Back then, Lord was the head coach of the women’s team at Pittsburg State. Muff developed a friendship with Lord’s daughter, Logan.

“I’ve been best friends with his daughter ever since then,” Muff said. We went to high school together. We played sports together.”

Muff made a name for herself through her athletic achievements in high school. She was a state champion hurdler, standout volleyball player and excelled in basketball.

“She’s the all-time leading scorer at Pittsburg High School in Kansas,” said Lord. “Phenomenal, she was Division I in three sports. She chose the volleyball route.”

Muff played four years of volleyball at Northern Colorado. Lord kept in touch with her throughout her volleyball career.

“I’ve had this bug in my ear, aka Lane Lord,” Muff said. “Every now and then he’d shoot me a text. I still have a fifth year available if you still want it, we’d love to have you.”

Muff accepted and joined the Vaqueros last summer.

“When we started our summer conditioning at practice, she was the first one here and last one to leave,” Lord said. “She won every sprint.”

Her work ethic is paying off. Muff has started every game. She has the second-highest scoring average (12.7 ppg) for the season on the team.

“Playing wise, no I didn’t expect this role, Muff said. “I did know that coming in I was expected to be a leader just based off my experience and having four years of a successful college career behind me.”

Muff and the Vaqueros will play their next three games at home. The first contest is on Thursday when they host Utah Valley at 7 p.m. at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.