More than an Athlete: UTRGV’s Alberto Mello

EDINBURG (KVEO) – From competing on the court, to keeping one running, UTRGV senior tennis player Alberto Mello has turned his talent on the tennis court into a money-making opportunity.

“I am a tennis coach and also helping with the shop,” the shop meaning the pro-shop at the New Haven Lawn Club in Connecticut. He landed the summer job as a way to share his knowledge for the sport, while also putting himself through school. Along the way, he has helped people of all ages get into the game.

“Young kids all the way from three years old, to- I have one guy, he’s like 96,” says Mello. His tennis career has a timeline, but he is making the most of it for now.

“I started playing tennis since I was like four,” says Mello. “And for me, that’s not something I’m looking to do my whole life, but as of now I found a way to make some extra money and get through college on my own.”

And, maybe shake some hands along the way. As an economics major, Mello has goals of breaking into the business and finance industry, and hopes to network for future opportunities at the country club.

“You never know, I have friends that got out of here with like a job, so for me I thought that it would be a great opportunity,” regardless, the position is serving a purpose. “At the end, get through college and pay for my bills on my own.”

And also teaching him something along the way.

“Time management and be very proactive, don’t wait for anything to happen, you’ll always be ahead. I still have two months to go and I’m looking forward to learn more every day,” said Mello.