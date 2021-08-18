More Than an Athlete: UTRGV Women’s Soccer

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — From making the plays to calling them, the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Women’s Soccer team took on a new role hosting a day-clinic for girls ages 10-18 at Brownsville Sports Park on Friday.

“It’s definitely different, you get to see more of what the coaches go through on a day-to-day basis,” said senior goalkeeper Maile Lunardi. “It’s a different experience but it’s fun.” They were able to learn what it is like to be on the other side of the whistle, playing the role of the coaches for the 100 plus campers in attendance. “Now I know why they say we should be listening more,” added Lunardi.

Their goal was to set a good example for what young girls in the RGV could one day be.

“You know when I was younger we didn’t know what they know,” said junior defender Shi’anne Swift. “So it’s really good to be out here, and it’s fun, it’s really fun to show them what we know and help get them to where we are to this day.”

The campers focused on basic skills of the game, as well as position-specific coaching from the players.

“It’s really fun and you learn a lot from it and it teaches you like a lot of fundamentals and it gives you a lot of adrenaline to do better,” said clinic attendee and Brownsville 12-year-old, Natalia Charles.

The purpose of the camp not only to get better but to have a good time doing it.

“Just to have fun,” said Lunardi. “I think a lot of time it gets too serious and kids get weeded out a little bit, but I think the more guys have fun, the more they enjoy it, the more likely they are to come back.”

The UTRGV Women’s Soccer team begins their regular season against South Dakota on Aug. 20 at 6 p.m.