More Than An Athlete: RGV FC Toros give back to Sea Turtle Inc.

EDINBURG (KVEO) – The RGV FC Toros are looking to give back to one local non-profit organization who gave their all during the February freeze that impacted all of South Texas.

“It was a sense of what makes the Valley so special, what makes his place magical,” said Colby Fayyad, who serves as Account Service Executive and works on Game Day Operations for the Toros.

Dozens of Valley natives rushed to South Padre Island despite power outages and fuel shortages during the February freeze to save cold-stunned sea turtles that were surfacing and washing up on the shorelines.

“It just goes to show when there’s a call to action the Valley gets together and they go out and they help,” said Fayyad.

Fayyad has resided in the Valley for 12 years, though he’s from the Houston area he considers himself a “Valley-ite.” When he witnessed first hand how the community came together for the sea turtles, he knew he wanted to find a way to give back to the organization that housed more than 5,000 of the turtles while they were rehabilitating.

“I told Sea Turtle Inc. that I had this crazy idea but I didn’t want to ask them for money I wanted to help them get money,” said Fayyad.

Fayyad got to work and reached out to the city of South Padre to see what they could do to help the Toros in giving back to the organization.

“South Padre sponsored and donated the front of the jersey, and then us as a club to thank South Padre for their donation, we gave them the sleeve patch,” said Fayyad.

This is how a third kit for the club came to life, with every detail thoroughly planned out and serving a purpose.

In addition, the jersey features a green wave-like pattern on the back, and the Toros patch is blue to commemorate the South Padre shores.

“Not just locally but we’re getting love from all over,” said Fayyad. We saw recently we had some people buy from New York so it’s not just a valley thing, this thing has erupted to nationwide and maybe even internationally we don’t know yet, the numbers aren’t done.”

The RGV FC Toros will debut the new design on June 16th, when they host Austin FC Bold, which happens to also be National World Sea Turtle Day. All of the money collected from the sale of the jersey will be donated to Sea Turtle Inc.

You can purchase the kit online at the Toros team store.