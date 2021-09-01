More than an Athlete: Liz Ortiz

EDINBURG (KVEO) – When it comes to vouching for the needs of student athletes during a global pandemic, one UTRGV track athlete believes there’s no one better to do it than themselves.

Junior track and field athlete Liz Ortiz has been an active member of the UTRGV Student Athlete Advisor Committee for the past two years. Her hard work in her time serving has been recognized – as she was elected president of the Western Athletic Conference Student Athlete Advisory Committee as well.

“Basically we’re a committee that comes together that tries to make the athlete experience the best it can possibly be,” said Ortiz of her position.” “There’s so many rules going in with COVID and so many policies that the WAC develops, and now that I’m sitting on the WAC SAAC, I can have a voice and say no I don’t think that’s the best way we can go about this, can we go another way? Or yes I agree that would be best for all the students in the WAC.”

As of now, Ortiz’s main goal for her time as president of the WAC SAAC is to get closer to the old normal, pre-pandemic.

“Our main focus is a lot with mental health and community engagement,” said Ortiz. “Since COVID came last year we weren’t really involved in the community because obviously it was hard, and I think that’s one of our biggest focuses right now is trying to get the whole WAC back out and back into the community for everybody and their institutions.”