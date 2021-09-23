More Than An Athlete: Isaac Lopez

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Friday, the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley teams and coaches celebrated National CleanUp Day a day early to beautify the Edinburg and Brownsville campuses.

“They gave us trash bags and we all spread out throughout the entire campus and picked up trash and little things that make the campus cleaner,” said Vaqueros Infielder Isaac Lopez.

Nearly 150 athletes and university administration joined in on the efforts.

“We’re all one. We all wear Vaqueros across our chest and we all should wear it with pride, and that comes first with our campus where we play especially where our students roam the campus. So, we got to have pride, clean up the little things, make it look beautiful,” said Lopez.

Isaac is a Rio Grande Valley native. He was an Edinburg Vela Sabercat, so Edinburg isn’t just where he plays collegiate baseball. Community service that gives back to his hometown means even more to him.

“Especially from being from here. I know a lot of people who go to our games. I like to know that they’re in a nice clean safe area and just enjoy watching us play.”

When Isaac’s not on the diamond, he likes to play his role in keeping the campus clean and beautiful for those who cheer him on from the stands.