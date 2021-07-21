More than an Athlete: Carmen Suarez

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — Carmen Suarez capped off her junior year raising nearly $40,000 for cancer research. In her senior year, the Nikki Rowe senior cheerleader hopes to double that amount.

Last school year Suarez was nominated for Student of the Year, a leadership and development organization dedicated to raising funds for leukemia and lymphoma cancer research. This coming school year, she plans on continuing her fundraising efforts, but for a new cause.

“I think for next year I want to do an event to benefit epilepsy,” said Suarez. She was inspired by a close family friend who suffers from epilepsy.

In the coming year, the goal is even bigger.

“Actually I had set my goal last year to raise over $100,000 but with COVID-19 everything kind of got in the way, so now that everything is kind of going back to normal, I really want to hit that goal. Even if it’s not $10,000 even if it’s $50,000, every year I want to try and raise more and more and more as much as I can.”

She hopes to continue organizing fundraisers like Yoga for a Cure beyond her high school career.