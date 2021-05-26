More than an Athlete: Andrew Pardon

EDINBURG (KVEO) – From the mound at Nikki Rowe High School to the University of Texas at the Rio Grande Valley baseball field – Andrew Pardon is a valley-born and bred athlete.

“A lot of people don’t give people in the valley enough credit for who they are and what they are,” said Pardon. “The Valley has a lot of tremendous athletes.”

Athletes he has made his priority as the Success Academic Advisor at UTRGV.

“Just to have them and develop them to be like whenever it is time for them to advance after college – that they can do that,” Pardon said describing his role with the university.

His passion rooting in his own personal experience as an athlete from the RGV.

“Me actually being an athlete here and being able to hang up my jersey I got when I was a senior, kind of goes back, I’m a walking testimony that we can do it, that you can push through it, you can be successful.”

When it came time to hang up his cleats, he knew he wanted to help others make the same transition.

“Whichever sport it is, it’s going to come to an end someday. So I wanted to make sure that I was in a position where I could help students understand that and lead them to success when they’re done playing,” said Pardon.

“At the end of the day, whenever a kid walks out of my office and he feels a little more confident in what he’s doing – like I said not even just in the classroom but in life in general, that’s why I’m here that’s what I want to do.”