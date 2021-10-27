More Than An Athlete: Alex Saenz

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Sports tend to involve a balancing act for most high school and college athletes. For those who have continued outside of school-sanctioned sports, it is that much harder to stay in the game.

“I actually have a full-time job, I’m a full-time student I’m a junior about to be a senior and currently I attend UTRGV,” said Alex Saenz, quarterback for the Pharr Phantoms, a semi-pro football team in the Texas Valley Sports League.

“I am looking to pursue a career in education and be a teacher as well as taking my skill set to the field and helping my students,” said Saenz. He hopes that staying in the game now will continue to help him down the road.

“For my career, I want to coach,” said Saenz. “I have to keep my mind fresh. I have to stay in the sport that I’m going to coach. I can’t just be all books for four years and then attempt to show up and think that I can still coach.”

