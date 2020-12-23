Mission football player takes on fight beyond the field





2020 has been a rough year for most, but one Mission Eagle football player was dealt particularly difficult hand – a battle with cancer.

“You know sometimes I’ll find my self in my room, just thinking to myself just how to this happen?” asks Ramiro Garcia, senior football player at Mission High School. “The difficulty came when I first found out I had cancer, you know finding out that I wouldn’t have a football season.”

“This week alone, he’s done chemo Monday through Friday,” says his mom, Victoria Garcia.

But it hasn’t stopped Ramiro from being a part of the Mission Eagle football team. Ramiro was ready on the sideline to support the Eagles in their final game against Laredo United South Friday night.

“We thought that he wouldn’t be able to stand out here on the field,” says Victoria Garcia. “And you see him tonight, he’s standing out here because his team makes him want to fight, his team makes him want to fight.”

“The way I look at it, it’s an opportunity for me to prove to myself that I can beat this and I can do more than what others can,” says Ramiro.

From braving the shave – to making Ramiro an honorary team captain, the Mission community has gone out of their way to show he’s not alone.

“Moments like this, and things that Mission High School and the Mission community have done for us, you just couldn’t even put words to it,” says Victoria Garcia.

The support – shown even by the eagles opponents, Laredo United South gifting Ramiro a signed flag, as well as San Benito giving him a jersey before their bi-district game against the Eagles the previous week.

“It’s an amazing feeling knowing I have more than just my teammates behind me, you know they considered me family, San Benito and United South have,” says Ramiro. “I’m thankful for both of these programs and what they’ve done for me.”

With his community behind him, Ramiro is a force to be reckoned with.

“Look in his eyes,” says Victoria. “He has determination, he has fight, and he’s not going to give up. But his team support means the world to him.”