Athlete of the Week: UTRGV’s Desirea Buerge

EDINBURG (KVEO) – Based on marks entering Saturday, graduate student Desirea Buerge now ranks third in the NCAA, fifth in the United States, and 29th in the world in the discus after uncorking a 58.90-meter throw to lead The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) track & field teams during day three of the Roadrunner Invitational on Saturday at Park West Athletics Complex, earing her CBS 4’s DHR Health Athlete of the week.

With this throw, Buerge qualifies for the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore. June 18-27 by surpassing the qualifying mark of 58.00 meters.

In order to qualify for the Olympics, Buerge would need to meet the Olympic Standard of 63.50 meters while finishing in the top three at the U.S. Olympic Trials. The only Americans currently ahead of Buerge are Valarie Allman (66.46m), NCAA-leader Laulauga Tausaga of Iowa (60.81m), Rachel Dincoff (59.73m), and Texas Tech’s Seasons Usual (59.70m).

Buerge’s throw is 1.26 meters ahead of Miami’s Zakiya Rashid (57.64m) among Americans and 0.10 meters ahead of Arizona State’s Jorinde Van Klinken (58.80m) in the NCAA.

The world leader is currently Cuba’s Yaimé Pérez (67.73m).