More Than An Athlete: Sebastian Herrera, Jose Marin-Lee

BROWNSVILLE (KVEO) – For two Saint Joseph Academy student-athletes, this holiday season brought possibly the best gift yet.

“I was scrolling and refreshing, and I just see “Welcome to Yale!” I was in disbelief,” said Senior Jose Marin-Lee, about when he learned of his acceptance and full ride scholarship to Yale University.

Marin-Lee wasn’t alone in that feeling of disbelief, his long-time best friend Sebastian Herrera could relate.

“Harvard is a school of such a high caliber,” said Herrera. “I knew I had good grades and all this stuff but still, I think Harvard is a shock to anyone.”

The pair have found similar interests at SJA such as academics and chess club. Jose joined the tennis team, a sport his family has always played and he was brought up around. When he was an incoming freshman at Saint Joseph Academy, he knew he wanted to be apart of the tennis team.

“I found that I had to find a balance in my academics, my extracurriculars and a sport. So I had to have a little bit of everything, if not I would simply go crazy.” said Marin-Lee.

For Herrera, he didn’t find much interest in many sports. Golf is really the on that caught his eye.

“I knew I wanted to do a sport though,” said Herrera. “Because sports really help me clear my mind and golf is really, it’s kind of peaceful but at the same time its kind of hard sometimes.”

For both student-athletes, participating in sports provided an outlet for stress that academics could bring.

“Simply going to practice and seeing my friends, cracking jokes, laughing, talking about what happened in the day that was a moment to relieve my stress and then the games just letting everything out.” said Marin-Lee.

As they leave Saint Joseph Academy and their teams and coaches behind, they know they’ll always have a sport they love to lean on.

