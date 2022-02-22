MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Memorial twin sisters Eternity and Serenity De La Garza entered the UIL State Wrestling Tournament as regional champions.

The juniors made it back home with medals around their necks.

Serenity, who wrestled in the Class 5A 138-pound division, took first place.

She finished the season undefeated, but felt her perfect season would come to an abrupt finish when she felt a pop in her collarbone during her first match at the state tournament.

“I didn’t think I’d be able to come back from that but I did,” Serenity said. “I was like ok, it’s my second chance, I’m going to push as hard as I can to be number one and I did. I was excited. I was very happy. I felt proud because of everyone that was there watching. I wanted to make them happy and I did.”

Serenity is the first wrestler from McAllen Memorial to win a gold medal at the state tournament.

“We’ve come close,” said Mustangs wrestling coach Eddie Gonzalez. “A few years back we had a runner-up. It’s been a long time coming. We’re hoping this is going to validate the progress the program has been showing for the last 15 years.”

Eternity made it all the way to the gold-medal match in the 5A 165-pound division in what has been the best season of her career.

“I was proud of myself,” Eternity said. “After I lost, it was a lot for me. I took it in and I was like it was my first year getting this far, it was good.”