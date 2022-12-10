MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen High School won the City of Palms Tournament for the first time in program history.

The Bulldogs defeated Los Fresnos, 54-53.

McAllen controlled most of the second half in the championship game. Los Frensos had its chances at the free throw line, but they did not capitalize.

The Falcons were at the free throw line with 1.7 seconds to go with a chance to win the ballgame. Two missed free throws gave way to a Bulldog victory.

McAllen has now won five straight games after starting the season 2-11. McAllen Head Coach Ryan Flores with a new look to his team this season, but he’s proud of the way his boys fought until the final buzzer sounded.

“We won four in a row,” said Flores. “These kids have never experienced that. We’ve never won this tournament before, so they’ve already made Bulldog history under me as a head coach. That’s all confidence. That’s all momentum.”

The Bulldogs now set their attention to its first district matchup against McAllen Memorial at home on Tuesday, Dec. 13.