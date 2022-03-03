MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen boys basketball team is the last boys team from the Rio Grande Valley competing in the playoffs.

McAllen will play Boerne-Champion in the Class 5A-Region IV semifinals on Friday at Littleton Gymnasium in San Antonio.

The Bulldogs know what it’s like to play at this stage. They reached the regional semifinals last year and advanced to the regional final.

“It’s a familiar feeling,” says sophomore forward Danny Canul. “All this hard work we put in, it means a lot to get here again.”

Canul takes pride in representing the Valley in San Antonio.

“We’re just going to play hard as we can and represent the Valley,” Canul said. “Do what we know how to do.”

His older brother Robert, a senior guard for the Bulldogs, says last year’s appearance at the regional tournament inspired them to show make a run this year.

“Doing it last year, I didn’t want it to be a one-time thing,” the senior said. “We want to put the Valley on the map.”

Friday’s game tips off at 5:30 p.m.