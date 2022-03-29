HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Porter boys soccer team is advancing to Class 5A regional quarterfinals after defeating Roma 5-1 in the area round.

Alessandro Lara and Martin Gonzalez scored two goals each in the first half for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys will play Palmview in the third round.

In Corpus Christi, the Brownsville Veterans boys lost to Corpus Christi Veterans, 3-1.

The McAllen Memorial girls are going to the third round after defeated Flour Bluff, 4-1.

Boys scores

6A

SA Harlan 2, Rivera 0

Laredo LBJ 2, Donna North

Laredo Alexander 3, Juarez-Lincoln 1

5A

Porter 5, Roma 1

CC Veterans 3, Brownsville Veterans 1

Palmview 2, Pace 0

Sharyland 3, Rio Grande City 1

4A

IDEA Frontier 2, Calallen 1

Hidalgo 6, CC Miller 0

Progreso 1, CC London 0

Girls scores

McAllen Memorial 4, Flour Bluff 1