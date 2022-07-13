LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sandro Mamukelashvili had 18 points and 15 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 87-75 on Wednesday at the Las Vegas Summer League.

Mamukelashvili, who was coming off a 28-point game Monday, also had four of Milwaukee’s 25 assists on 30 field goals.

MarJon Beauchamp made four of Milwaukee’s 15 3-pointers and finished with 15 points. Rayjon Tucker, Lindell Wigginton and Zylan Cheatham each scored 14 points.

Milwaukee (2-1) led 65-63 after three quarters before opening the fourth on a 11-2 run to take control. Minnesota didn’t make its first field goal of the fourth quarter until the 5:17 mark.

Kevon Harris scored 16 points for Minnesota (1-2). Terrell Brown Jr. added 14 points, Wendell Moore Jr. had 13 and Marial Shayok 11.

HORNETS 91, CAVALIERS 80

Bryce McGowens made five 3-pointers and scored 24 points as Charlotte beat Cleveland.

Mark Williams, Brady Manek and LiAngelo Ball each scored 12 points, and Kai Jones added 11 for Charlotte (2-1).

Ochai Agbaji scored 24 points, with four 3-pointers, for Cleveland (1-2). Cameron Young added 11, Amauri Hardy had 10 and Isaiah Mobley grabbed 11 rebounds. The Cavaliers were 5 of 25 from distance.

PELICANS 106, WIZARDS 88

Deividas Sirvydis scored 25 points, going 6 of 10 from 3-point range, to help New Orleans beat Washington.

New Orleans trailed at halftime, but outscored Washington 28-15 in the third quarter to take the lead for good.

Jared Harper made 10 of 14 free throws and had 18 points and six assists for New Orleans (2-1). Daeqwon Plowden added 16 points and Dereon Seabron had 13.

Vernon Carey Jr. made his first five shots and scored 11 points for Washington (1-2). Tyler Hall also scored 11 points and Tahjere McCall added 10.

RAPTORS 80, JAZZ 74

D.J. Wilson had 22 points and nine rebounds, Jeff Dowtin added 19 points and Toronto handed handed Utah its first loss.

Dowtin made a contested layup with 45.6 seconds left for a four-point lead. Utah missed 3-pointers on its next two possessions and Dowtin sealed it with two free throws.

Jared Butler scored 12 points, Leandro Bolmaro added 11 and Darryl Morsell had 10 for Utah (2-1)

