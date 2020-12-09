Los Fresnos CISD athletic director reassigned to new role

Patrick Brown in 2016 named to the position of Athletic Director/Head Football Coach at Los Fresnos High School. (File)

Los Fresnos, Texas (KVEO)—After five years, Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) football coach and athletic director, has been reassigned to a new role.

Patrick Brown, a former athletic coordinator and football coach at San Antonio Sam Houston, will take on a new role on the Los Fresnos CISD Leadership Team.

“We are grateful to Coach Brown for the positive impact he has had in the lives of our students and our athletic program during the past five years. We look forward to his leadership in his new position” Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Gonzalo Salazar stated.

Brown received his bachelor’s degree from The University of Texas at El Paso.

The Los Fresnos CISD said they will begin the search for a head football coach/athletic director.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated. Previously we reported Brown had resigned. According to the district, Brown was reassigned.