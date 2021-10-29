Zapata becomes UTRGV Women’s Soccer all-time points record

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Junior Emily Zapata became the all-time points leader in The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) women’s soccer history as the Vaqueros beat the Abilene Christian University Wildcats 2-1 on Thursday at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex.

Zapata recorded three points on a goal and an assist to up her career total to 69, one ahead of Sarah Bonney (2016-19), who finished with 68 points.

Bonney’s assist came on a goal by junior Anna Barkey in the eighth minute. Sophomore Anna Torslov added an assist as well as she sent a ball ahead to Zapata, who passed it ahead for the streaking Barkey. Lily Foster (6-8-1) came to the top of the box to try to stop the ball, but Barkey won the foot race and sent the ball into the back of the net.

Zapata then scored what turned out to be the game-winner in the 19th minute when freshman Nadia Colon found Zapata running up the left side of the box. Zapata then used her right foot to send a diagonal shot into the goal.

The Wildcats (6-8-1, 4-4-1 WAC) got their lone goal in the 70th minute on a strike by Alyssia Anuat.

The Vaqueros (6-11-2, 2-6-1 WAC) outshot the Wildcats 12-11, including 5-3 on goal.

Graduate student Maile Lunardi (4-10-1) finished with two saves.

UTRGV closes out the season on Saturday at 7 p.m. against Chicago State at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex.