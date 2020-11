WESLACO – The Weslaco East Panthers defeated the Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers 49-0 in a rare Monday morning matchup at Bobby Lackey Stadium in Weslaco.

The win improves the Wildcat record to 3-0 on the season, inching the team closer to a district-title match against the winner of the District 16-5A division I West Zone.

The Wildcats will play their regular season finale this Saturday, Nov. 28, in Brownsville against the Lopez Lobos.