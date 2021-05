JAPAN (KVEO) — On Saturday night, Weslaco’s Brandon “Heartbreaker” Figueroa took the ring against WBC Super Bantamweight World Title holder Luis Nery.

In an exciting match, Figueroa scored a 7th-round knockout to become the new champion.

Figueroa, who’s now 22-0-1 and 17 KOs, retains his WBA World Super Bantamweight Championship and claims Nery’s WBC World Super Bantamweight title.

Figueroa will now face WBO champion Stephen Fulton Jr. on Sept. 11 in a 122-lb unification.