Weslaco High postpones start of football season due to COVID19 concerns

The Panthers' cancel their first two games of the season.

WESLACO (KVEO) – Weslaco ISD announced Saturday afternoon that the Panthers’ football program will postpone its first two scheduled games of the season due to two positive cases reported within the program over the weekend.

“Following health and safety protocols, the entire Weslaco High Panthers football program will enter quarantine for 14 days,” the Weslaco school district said in a written statement. “Those individuals who were in close contact with these individuals have been notified and have been given further instructions. At no time were the students in a classroom as the students were attending school virtually. Weslaco ISD is following all TEA and CDC guidelines.”

The Panthers’ were scheduled to play their first game at home Friday, Oct. 23 against Harlingen High. That game has been postponed, along with their matchup against Donna North Friday Oct. 30.

Officials will meet Monday to discuss a plan going forward. It is unknown at this time if the games with be rescheduled.