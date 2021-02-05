Weslaco East football coach hoping for back-to-back Chiefs Super Bowl Wins

WESLACO (KVEO) – When Weslaco East Head Football Coach Mike Burget left Topeka, Kansas for Brownsville to be the coach at Hanna nearly 30 years ago, he was leaving behind family and a lifelong devotion to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Except really, he wasn’t leaving the Chiefs behind. Instead, he and his wife brought the team with them.

“Kansas City’s always been a big part of my life.”

He didn’t know it in 1969, because he was three years old at the time, but that first Super Bowl win for the Chiefs wouldn’t happen again for a long, long time. In fact, not again for a large part of Burget’s life.

“For 50 years, we had to hear a lot of stuff about Kansas City can’t win a Super Bowl,” said a smirking Burget. “Well, it took them 50 years to do it. So if they do it back-to-back, especially my coaching staff at Weslaco East, they’re gonna hear about it.”

Last year Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs team to a 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers. A long awaited Super Bowl win for Coach Burget. That win earned him one year of bragging rights around his coaching staff, who are majority Dallas Cowboys fans.

“We give each other a hard time, that’s what it’s all about,” a laughing Burget said about his colleagues. “Cowboys fans now have a little saying each year, “What ’til next year,” I love that saying because that means they can’t get it done this year.”

While Burget is surrounded by Dallas and Houston fans both on campus at Weslaco East and in the Rio Grande Valley, he has one sure Kansas City Chiefs fan that he can always count on.

“My wife, her favorite player on the team is Kelce,” Burget said laughing. “Every time he catches the ball or scores she screams and yells “that’s my boy!””

While the Burget’s call Weslaco East home now, they haven’t forgotten where it all started.

“You know, it’s easy to jump from one team to another. And Kansas City, you know, we went through years where it was tough. The seasons were tough,” said Burget. “Once we got it turned around, now you feel extra proud of you for staying with that team through the hard times.”

So although his wardrobe is mostly black and gray these days, he’ll never retire the red and gold.

“A lot of talent on that team, one of the best coaches [Andy Reid] that’s ever coached in the NFL and you know, I’m gonna enjoy this run.”

The Kansas City Chiefs take their shot at winning a second-straight Super Bowl Championship when they face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneer’s Sunday at 4:30pm on CBS.