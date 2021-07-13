Weslaco All-Stars, West Brownsville All-Stars make history at little league state tournament

ABILENE, Texas (KVEO) — The Weslaco 12U All-Star, West Brownsville 10U, and 14U All-Star Softball teams battled through a weekend of tough competition to all win in the semi-finals. They advanced to championship day on Monday in Abilene at the Texas West State Tournament.

Weslaco opened the championship day with a rematch from day 1 of the tournament against Robinson, where Weslaco came out with a big 7-2 win.

Weslaco advanced to the final game in the state championship, where they lost to Robinson 12-1.

“There wasn’t one point where we didn’t feel like we didn’t belong up here,” said Eric Mendiola, President of Weslaco Little League. “I mean, the girls competed with everyone. In fact, we run-ruled two teams, the only team we lost to up here was the eventual state champion but the girls had a great time, they competed well and I’m just really proud to be a part of it.”

Weslaco Little League began in 1955. This year’s 12U All-Star team has made history within the program, as they are the first softball team to advance to the state tournament and go as far as the championship game.

West Brownsville 10U fell to Midway 11-5 on Monday morning in the championship match-up. West Brownsville 14U took on Lake Air, where they lost 14-6 in the final championship game.

These two teams made West Brownsville Little League history as well by punching their tickets to the final championship game in the state tournament.