WATCH LIVE: Valley Central pre-game party digital show

Watch our digital show live here:

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — After five months of the football season, the NFL’s championship game is finally here.

Super Bowl LV kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday and pits the Kansas City Chiefs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

ValleyCentral is set to preview the big game live online with our sports team providing analysis on the multiple headlines surrounding the event.

Super Bowl Sunday will feature a different set of protocols compared to years past.

While the game usually features a sell-out crowd packing an entire stadium, this year COVID-19 regulations are limiting attendance to 25 thousand fans, and 30 thousand cutouts.

Among the fans in attendance will be 7,500 vaccinated health care workers as the NFL looks to honor those on the frontlines of the pandemic.

Most of these workers are from the Tampa area, however, each of the 32 NFL teams has selected health care workers from their area to attend the game in attendance.

The Tampa fans will see their hometown team become the first team to play in their own stadium in a Super Bowl.

This is the fifth time Tampa has hosted the Super Bowl. Super Bowls XVIII and XXV were played at Tampa Stadium, the Buccaneers old home, and Super Bowls XXXV and XLIII were played at Raymond James Stadium.

Even with the home field advantage, the Buccaneers have their work cut out for them in the big game.

The NFC champions take on the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs, who only lost one game during the regular season.

The Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champions and look to secure back-to-back titles with a victory today. Teams that reach the big game as defending Super Bowl champions hold an (8-3) record on their second try.

Adding to the intensity of the matchup is the quarterbacks at the helm of both teams.

Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady piloted the Buccaneers to the title game in his first year with the team. After amassing an (11-5) record in the regular season, Brady and the team qualified the Buccaneers for their first postseason appearance since 2007.

On the other side of the field is Patrick Mahomes, the 25-year-old quarterback is only in his third season starting in the NFL, but has already earned an MVP trophy, a Super Bowl victory, and is dominating the league.

Both teams are highly poised for Sunday’s matchup and should produce a memorable game.