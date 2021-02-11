Vipers outlast Clippers to claim first win of 2021 season

ORLAND, Fl. (KVEO) – The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (1-1) claimed their first victory of the 2021 season in a 99-95 win over the Agua Caliente Clippers.

The Vipers boasted five players with double-digit scoring outputs, featuring Kevin Porter Jr. leading the way with 21 points. Shooting Guard Brodric Thomas impressed with 18 points, 10 rebounds on the evening as well.

Despite a nine-point deficit at halftime, the Vipers used a strong third quarter to regain the advantage heading into the fourth quarter. Rio Grande Valley managed to maintain its four-point margin to solidify the win.

The Vipers will play their third matchup in the Orland bubble this Saturday, Feb. 13, at 10:30 p.m. when they take on the Westchester Knicks.