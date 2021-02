ORLANDO (KVEO) – Saturday afternoon the Vipers took the court for game 3 against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants in the NBA G League bubble in Orlando, FL.

The Vipers were leading 63-55 at half time, but in the second half the Mad Ants climbed back to top the Vipers 119-115.

KJ Martin Jr led the way with 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 2 assists. Kevin Porter Jr followed with 27 points, 8 assists and 4 rebounds.

The Vipers return to play Monday, Feb. 16 against Lakeland at 10 a.m. Central.