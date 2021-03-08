COVID-19 RGV Information

Cameron County Reaction

Hidalgo County Reaction

Starr County Reaction

Vipers eliminated in first round of playoffs, marks end of 2021 season

Local Sports

by: Daniel Esteve

Posted: / Updated:

Source: RGV Vipers Facebook

ORLANDO (KVEO) —The Rio Grande Valley Vipers wrapped up the 2021 G-League season following a 110-81 loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors in the first round of the G-League Playoffs Monday afternoon. 

Despite entering the single-elimination rounds on a six-game win streak, the Vipers could not hold off the second-seeded Warriors. 

Power Forward Trevelin Queen led the way for the Vipers, scoring a game-high 35 points to go along with four rebounds and three assists. Center Anthony Lamb was the only other Vipers player in double-digits with 15 points. Start Guard Kevin Porter Jr. was unavailable following a call-up to the Houston Rockets organization. 

The Warriors managed to outscore the Vipers in each quarter of play, jumping out to a 26-15 lead after the first. At halftime, the Vipers had an 18-point deficit to overcome, which proved too wide a gap. 

The loss marks the end of the Vipers season, which included a bubble-format schedule limited to the Disney Wide World of Sports complex. 

The Vipers finished with a 9-7, including an 0-1 record in the playoffs. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday