Vipers eliminated in first round of playoffs, marks end of 2021 season

ORLANDO (KVEO) —The Rio Grande Valley Vipers wrapped up the 2021 G-League season following a 110-81 loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors in the first round of the G-League Playoffs Monday afternoon.

Despite entering the single-elimination rounds on a six-game win streak, the Vipers could not hold off the second-seeded Warriors.

Power Forward Trevelin Queen led the way for the Vipers, scoring a game-high 35 points to go along with four rebounds and three assists. Center Anthony Lamb was the only other Vipers player in double-digits with 15 points. Start Guard Kevin Porter Jr. was unavailable following a call-up to the Houston Rockets organization.

The Warriors managed to outscore the Vipers in each quarter of play, jumping out to a 26-15 lead after the first. At halftime, the Vipers had an 18-point deficit to overcome, which proved too wide a gap.

The loss marks the end of the Vipers season, which included a bubble-format schedule limited to the Disney Wide World of Sports complex.

The Vipers finished with a 9-7, including an 0-1 record in the playoffs.