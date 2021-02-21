Vipers drop matinee matchup against Blue

ORLANDO, FL (KVEO) – The Rio Grande Valley Vipers dropped to 3-5 on the season following a 125-114 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue Sunday morning.

Brodic Thomas led the way for the Vipers, finishing with a game-high 27 points, including 8 rebounds four steals and four assists. Keving Parter Jr. and K.J. Martin weren’t too far behind with 19 points and 18 points, respectively.

The Vipers led the way after one quarter of play, 30-29. A poor second-quarter performance saw the Vipers take a 10-point deficit into the half. Despite a strong showing in the fourth, the Vipers could not make up the deficit.

The Vipers will be back in action Tuesday, Feb. 23, when they take on the Greensboro Swarm at 2:30 p.m. at the HP Field House in Orlando, FL.