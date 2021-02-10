Vipers drop first game of season to Raptors 905

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (KVEO) – The Rio Grande Valley Vipers opened play in the 2021 NBA G League single-site with a 132-105 loss to Raptors 905 on Wednesday night at the HP Field House Arena at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Fla.

The Vipers trailed early, and were unable to catch up despite closing the deficit to three in the first half.

In the last period of the matchup, the Vipers managed to catch up to the Raptors, but the 905 were too potent from the three-point line and capped off the night.

Ray Spalding ended the night with a double-double racking up 21 points, 12 rebounds and contributed two assists plus two blocks. Kevin Porter Jr. led the game with 25 points adding three rebounds, four assists, one steal and a lone block. The assignee hit four three-pointers.

Off the bench, Armoni Brooks finished the night with 17 points, four rebounds, four assists and a lone steal. He also tallied three from beyond the arc. Brodric Thomas totaled 15 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal and block.

Rockets assignee Kenyon “KJ” Martin Jr. fell short of a double-double with eight points and nine rebounds.

On the 905 side, Nik Stauskas led the squad with 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Alize Johnson tallied a double-double with 16 points, 13 rebounds.

RGV continues their back-to-back set tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. CT as they face the Agua Caliente Clippers. Fans are able to watch via ESPN+.