Vipers defeat Nets behind big performance from Kevin Porter Jr.

ORLANDO, FL (KVEO) – The Rio Grande Valley Vipers defeated the Long Island Nets, 105-90, to earn their second win of the 2021 season.

Kevin Porter Jr. led the way for the Vipers, finishing with 29 points, five assists and four rebounds on the evening. K.J. Martin (18 points), Josh Reaves (21 points) and Armoni Brooks (17 points) finished the night in double digits as well.

Rio Grande Valley got off to an early start, outscoring the Nets 40-22 in the first quarter thanks, in part, to efficient shot selection. The Vipers shot nearly 50 percent from the field, including 34 percent from behind the arc for the game.

With the win, the Vipers improve to 3-4 on the season.

Rio Grande Valley will be back in action Sunday, Feb. 21, for a 10:30 a.m. matchup against the Oklahoma City Blue.