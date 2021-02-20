Closing or Delays

Live Radar

Download Our App

Share Your Photos

Vaqueros women’s soccer tie with Seattle University

Local Sports

by: Kiera Grogan

Posted: / Updated:

RIO GRANDE VALLEY (KVEO) – The UTRGV women’s soccer team hosted the defending WAC champions, Seattle University, Saturday morning in the first of two games this week.

In the 15th minute, Sydney Carr steals the ball from a Vaqueros defender and fires it from the right side into the corner to put the Redhawks on the board first.

It would be in the 61st minute that the Vaqueros would finally get their chance.

With team work from Gina Steiner and Anna Torslov, they set up Emily Zapata to score the game-tying goal.

Double overtime would end the game in a draw, 1-1.

This is the third time in the last five meetings between the Vaqueros and the Redhawks the match ends in a tie.

Teams will take the field again on Monday at 11 a.m. at the UTRGV soccer field.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

Watch the Olympic Games LIVE, anywhere, on your mobile device!

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link