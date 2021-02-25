Vaqueros women’s soccer defeats Chicago State

Local Sports

by: Kiera Grogan

Posted: / Updated:

EDINBURG (KVEO) – Coming off of a loss to defending WAC champions Seattle University on Monday, the UTRGV women’s soccer team hosted Chicago State on Monday night.

The Vaqueros took control early, when Madeline Von Moeller scored the first goal in the 7th minute, floating a pass over the goalie. This was her first-career goal.

In the 18th minute, Gina Steiner took the cross from Nadia Colon and headed it into the goal for her third goal of the season.

UTRGV defeated Chicago State 2-0.

The Vaqueros out shot Chicago state 18 to 4 and 11 to 3 on goal.

UTRGV returns to play next Thursday, hosting Utah Valley at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

Watch the Olympic Games LIVE, anywhere, on your mobile device!

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link