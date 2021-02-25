Vaqueros women’s soccer defeats Chicago State

EDINBURG (KVEO) – Coming off of a loss to defending WAC champions Seattle University on Monday, the UTRGV women’s soccer team hosted Chicago State on Monday night.

The Vaqueros took control early, when Madeline Von Moeller scored the first goal in the 7th minute, floating a pass over the goalie. This was her first-career goal.

In the 18th minute, Gina Steiner took the cross from Nadia Colon and headed it into the goal for her third goal of the season.

UTRGV defeated Chicago State 2-0.

The Vaqueros out shot Chicago state 18 to 4 and 11 to 3 on goal.

UTRGV returns to play next Thursday, hosting Utah Valley at 6 p.m.