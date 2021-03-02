Vaqueros women’s golf places 11th at GCU invitational

PHOENIX, Arizona (KVEO) – The UTRGV women’s golf team finished in 11th place at the Grand Canyon University Invitational, Tuesday at the GCU Championship Golf Course.

On the final day, the Vaqueros improve in the final round by four strokes. This moved them from their second-round score as they posted a final round 308. UTRGV finished with a three-round score of 922 and finished two shots back of North Dakota for 10th place.

Grand Canyon won the team championship with a three-round score of 866 after a final round of 289. Southern Utah’s Chanikan Yongyuan won the individual title with a three-round score of 211 after a final round of 69.

The Vaqueros will be back in action on Monday, March 8, when it hosts the UTRGV Invitational at McAllen Country Club.