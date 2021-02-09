Vaqueros volleyball fall to Aggies in second of two games

Local Sports

by: Kiera Grogan

Posted: / Updated:

EDINBURG (KVEO) – The UTRGV volleyball team hosted the New Mexico State Aggies in a 2-day series.

In day two, the defending WAC champion New Mexico State Aggies swept the Vaqueros in three sets.

Junior Sarah Cruz led the Vaqueros with eight kills, three assists and six digs. Senior Veronika Jandova followed with seven kills with two blocks.

The Aggies took a 6-3 lead in the first set, but not long after the Vaqueros would go on a 10-3 run, capped by a kill by Debora Nazario to take a 13-9 lead.

The Aggies pulled away 25-19 to win the first set, and sweep the Vaqueros in three.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

Watch the Olympic Games LIVE, anywhere, on your mobile device!

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link