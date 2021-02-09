Vaqueros volleyball fall to Aggies in second of two games

EDINBURG (KVEO) – The UTRGV volleyball team hosted the New Mexico State Aggies in a 2-day series.

In day two, the defending WAC champion New Mexico State Aggies swept the Vaqueros in three sets.

Junior Sarah Cruz led the Vaqueros with eight kills, three assists and six digs. Senior Veronika Jandova followed with seven kills with two blocks.

The Aggies took a 6-3 lead in the first set, but not long after the Vaqueros would go on a 10-3 run, capped by a kill by Debora Nazario to take a 13-9 lead.

The Aggies pulled away 25-19 to win the first set, and sweep the Vaqueros in three.