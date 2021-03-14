Vaqueros men’s, women’s soccer teams win out

RIO GRANDE VALLEY (KVEO) – Both the UTRGV men’s and women’s soccer teams played on Saturday, and came out with wins on the day.

The men’s team hosted UNLV and scored three second half goals to defeat the Rebels in its home opener.

The men’s team returns to action on March 20 when it faces San Jose State at 9 p.m.

The women’s team traveled to New Mexico State to face the Aggies. After a scoreless first half, the Vaqueros (6-3-2, 3-3-1 WAC) got the match’s lone goal just minutes into the second half as junior Emily Zapata picked up a loose ball and snuck it into the goal giving UTRGV the 1-0 lead.

The women’s team will be back in action on Thursday, March 18, when it kicks off a two-match series at Grand Canyon University at 9 p.m. at GCU Stadium.