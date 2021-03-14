COVID-19 RGV Information

Cameron County Reaction

Hidalgo County Reaction

Starr County Reaction

Vaqueros men’s, women’s soccer teams win out

Local Sports

by: Kiera Grogan

Posted: / Updated:

RIO GRANDE VALLEY (KVEO) – Both the UTRGV men’s and women’s soccer teams played on Saturday, and came out with wins on the day.

The men’s team hosted UNLV and scored three second half goals to defeat the Rebels in its home opener.

The men’s team returns to action on March 20 when it faces San Jose State at 9 p.m.

The women’s team traveled to New Mexico State to face the Aggies. After a scoreless first half, the Vaqueros (6-3-2, 3-3-1 WAC) got the match’s lone goal just minutes into the second half as junior Emily Zapata picked up a loose ball and snuck it into the goal giving UTRGV the 1-0 lead.

The women’s team will be back in action on Thursday, March 18, when it kicks off a two-match series at Grand Canyon University at 9 p.m. at GCU Stadium.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

Watch the Olympic Games LIVE, anywhere, on your mobile device!

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link